LPL Financial LLC Buys 98,650 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,650 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $19,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 691,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 592,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 576,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,711 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $69.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.51.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.