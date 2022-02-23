LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,060 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $18,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $80,079,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $35,813,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,682,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,308,825. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

Shares of SWKS opened at $134.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

