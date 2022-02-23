LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $17,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 459.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,071 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

