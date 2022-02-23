LPL Financial LLC Purchases 354,323 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 354,323 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $18,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 50.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 79.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 402.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

