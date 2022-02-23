Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $390.00.

LNEGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pareto Securities cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNEGY remained flat at $$35.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.35. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $41.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 3.89%.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

