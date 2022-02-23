Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LUNMF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. cut Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.70.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.73. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

