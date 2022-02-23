LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Reduces Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

APD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.61. 10,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.97 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

