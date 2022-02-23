LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 245 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,574.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 400,699 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,143 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,399,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,494,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $370.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $321.39 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.87.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

