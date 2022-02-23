Macy’s (NYSE:M) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:M traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,791,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Macy's alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 341,243 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,553 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Macy’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.