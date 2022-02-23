Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27 billion-$5.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.90 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of M stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. 532,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,791,046. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 341,243 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

