Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE:M traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 381,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,791,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. Macy’s has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after buying an additional 132,924 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,923,000 after purchasing an additional 77,068 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 24.6% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

