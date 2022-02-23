Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.30. Magnachip Semiconductor also posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

MX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,673. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $849.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

