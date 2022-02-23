Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

MGNI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Magnite has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.79 and a beta of 2.28.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $505,950. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Magnite by 7.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

