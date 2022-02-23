Man Group (LON:EMG) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Man Group (LON:EMG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 235 ($3.20) price target on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EMG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Man Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 213.36 ($2.90).

EMG opened at GBX 188.75 ($2.57) on Monday. Man Group has a one year low of GBX 142 ($1.93) and a one year high of GBX 242.50 ($3.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 208.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 215.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

