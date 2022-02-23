Man Group plc Boosts Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 65.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,309 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 649.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,032,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 894,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at $8,130,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 2,011.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 685,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 653,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 77.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,060,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 463,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PVG. CIBC upped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

