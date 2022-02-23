Man Group plc Cuts Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,546 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after acquiring an additional 826,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 620,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 470,994 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after acquiring an additional 452,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $17,351,000.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.
In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
SeaWorld Entertainment Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.