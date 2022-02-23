Man Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 997,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,719,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 575.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,288,000 after buying an additional 1,223,545 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,000 after buying an additional 68,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

In related news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $67.91.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

