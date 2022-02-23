Man Group plc Sells 1,572 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 223,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after buying an additional 81,513 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:AFG opened at $133.76 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.49 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.52.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.