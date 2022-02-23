Man Group plc Sells 72,620 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 33.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,620 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on CNP. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

