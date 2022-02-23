MannKind (MNKD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect MannKind to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MNKD opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. MannKind has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $944.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MannKind by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 169,337 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in MannKind by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in MannKind by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 336,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

