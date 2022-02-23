Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

MRO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.41.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

