Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.92 million.
Shares of MRVI stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.84. 5,769,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,284. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.49. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
