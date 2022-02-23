Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPX opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $394.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

