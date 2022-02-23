Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:MPX opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $394.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.16.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.
Marine Products Company Profile
Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
