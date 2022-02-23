Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.720-$9.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of VAC traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.03. The stock had a trading volume of 403,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,901. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $137.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.77 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.05%.

VAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.67.

In related news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,461,000 after buying an additional 99,965 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,410,000 after acquiring an additional 90,651 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

