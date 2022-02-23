Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 156,250 Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 156,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,194,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,778,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,629,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,931,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,601,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

ABOS opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

