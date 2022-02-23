Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 65,177 US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 65,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in US Ecology by 60.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in US Ecology in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in US Ecology by 273.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in US Ecology by 6.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in US Ecology in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.
About US Ecology
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
