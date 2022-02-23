Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 65,177 US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 65,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in US Ecology by 60.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in US Ecology in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in US Ecology by 273.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in US Ecology by 6.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in US Ecology in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.13. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.