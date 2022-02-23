Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.46 Million in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 250,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSIB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $4,474,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $3,948,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $5,922,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $7,432,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSIB opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $10.21.
Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.
