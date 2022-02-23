Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 38.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 39,628 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $15,041,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 823,728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,246,000 after purchasing an additional 73,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 54,689 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 253,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after buying an additional 17,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after buying an additional 92,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.
Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Abercrombie & Fitch Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
