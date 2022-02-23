Marshall Wace LLP Takes $2.15 Million Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASND. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 81,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $111.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $104.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

