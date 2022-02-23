MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Stock Price Down 9.4%

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) shares traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

