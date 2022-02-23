Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 79.95% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $150,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

