Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $96,000 Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 166,298 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 535,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 509,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 37,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at $1,447,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Shares of HP opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.03. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.84%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

