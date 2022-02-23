Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 141,867 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 94.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 141,867 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 212,086 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 45.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 61,918 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Marathon Oil to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.41.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRO opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

