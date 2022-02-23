Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $57,000 Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

