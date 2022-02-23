Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.26. 8,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 752,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.88. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,421,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after buying an additional 580,294 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,982,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,071,000 after buying an additional 32,322 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,880,000 after buying an additional 484,325 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 119.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 1,117,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

