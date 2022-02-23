MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MDU opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.04. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,152,000 after acquiring an additional 95,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 102,998 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

