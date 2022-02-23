MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to post $470.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $491.40 million and the lowest is $459.20 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $446.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on MD shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 239,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MD traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $23.44. 552,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,336. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 106.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.08. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

