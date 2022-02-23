Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.350-$5.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $141.79. The stock had a trading volume of 36,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,178. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.80.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $712,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $8,856,954.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,499 shares of company stock valued at $65,757,341. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

