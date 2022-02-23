Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Medtronic updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.560-$1.580 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.56-1.58 EPS.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

