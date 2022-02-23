MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEGEF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$18.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

MEGEF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 72,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,595. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

