Merculet Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Merculet has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $199,325.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.88 or 0.06985718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,946.09 or 1.00261966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00047632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00050169 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,353,850,898 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

