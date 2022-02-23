Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 28,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 249,148 shares.The stock last traded at $59.13 and had previously closed at $57.31.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,866,000 after buying an additional 462,477 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,163,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 158.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,923,000 after acquiring an additional 332,748 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $13,229,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 184.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 161,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

