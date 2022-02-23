Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 28,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 249,148 shares.The stock last traded at $59.13 and had previously closed at $57.31.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.
The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.45.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMSI)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.
