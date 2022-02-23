Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $7.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $255.16 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. On average, analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.61, for a total value of $720,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,929 shares of company stock worth $3,505,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth $320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.