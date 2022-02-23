Meter Governance (MTRG) Market Cap Hits $5.04 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00004202 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $353,123.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004580 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000262 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.