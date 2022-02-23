Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COHR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,542,000 after buying an additional 210,489 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 240,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,157,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,426,000 after buying an additional 146,138 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC raised its stake in Coherent by 643.4% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 136,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after acquiring an additional 117,735 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Coherent by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 168,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $264.59 on Wednesday. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.82 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.23. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.