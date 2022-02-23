Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 102 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 14.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,600,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth $3,294,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth $2,183,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,617,000 after buying an additional 173,720 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $222.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.44. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.89 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total transaction of $1,938,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $227,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,279 shares of company stock worth $38,666,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

