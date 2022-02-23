Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at about $4,118,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 101.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 7.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 346,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,471,000 after buying an additional 24,345 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at about $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $150.93 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $147.24 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

