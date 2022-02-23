Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $121.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

