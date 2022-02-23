Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 720 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

UPWK opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -96.88 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.06.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

