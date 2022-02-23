M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 239.60 ($3.26).

MNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 217 ($2.95) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 237 ($3.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

MNG stock opened at GBX 216.50 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.95 ($2.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.46). The firm has a market cap of £5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 86.60.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

